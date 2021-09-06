Sonam Kapoor draws attention with her gorgeous look in ethnic attire Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 06, 2021 Share

Bollywood fashion diva Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress her millions of fans with her gorgeous style statements. The actress, who has lately been in the limelight for her stylish looks and gorgeous snaps at her sister Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding, has once again stunned her fans with her unique style

Keeping the fashion game high, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo starlet definitely knows how to carry the simply effortless look. Recently, the glam queen was snapped in the city and her traditional outfit grabbed all the attention.

The Raanjhanaa star nailed the ethnic look in her recent outing as she was wearing a double-shaded green traditional top, paired with baggy white linen pants. She opted for a gorgeous pair of jhumkis and her glam eye makeup, with her hair was neatly tied up in a ponytail completed her elegant look for the outing.

Sonam is also seen sporting a red mask while keeping a distance from the paps. Take a look here.

On the work front, the Neerja actress will be seen next in Blind. The film stars Sonam as a visually impaired cop who is in search of a serial killer. The film is directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh.