Deepika Padukone stuns fans in yellow saree, looks ethereal in latest snaps

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone is an avid social media user. The actress often shares pictures from her personal and professional life on Instagram with her millions of fans on the platform.

Being a spectacular actress of the Indian cinema, the Ram Leela starlet is also known for her stunning style statements. From glamorous red carpet moments to casual and public appearances, the actress has always kept her fashion game up to the mark.

On Sunday, the Piku star took to Instagram and dropped some gorgeous pictures from her latest photo shoot, where she can be seen donning the refreshing look in an ethereal yellow saree.

In the pictures, the Bajirao Mastani actress accessorized her attire with blue earrings and kept her hair tied to a bun.

Take a look here.

On the work front, Deepika has recently signed up for a Hollywood production, which will be a cross country culture romantic comedy. Talking about her projects in B Town! she will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the much-awaited film Pathan. She will also be starring in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern.