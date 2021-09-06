Katrina Kaif shares glimpse from her dance rehearsal for ‘Tiger 3’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 06, 2021 Share

Katrina Kaif shares glimpse from her dance rehearsal for ‘Tiger 3’

Being a stunning actress in Bollywood for more than a decade, the beauty diva Katrina Kaif is also known as a spectacular dance performer.

The fitness icon, who has currently been busy with the shooting of her upcoming action film Tiger 3 starring her and Salman Khan, recently, gave her fans a sneak peek of her dance rehearsal for the film.

Taking to the Instagram stories, the Dhoom 3 actress posted a dancing video. In the posted clip, Katrina, 38, can be seen grooving and trying out some fun steps along with her choreographers in a dance studio.





The actress sported a white tank top paired with black tights for the dance rehearsals. Keeping her hair tied in a neat ponytail, she opted for black sneakers to perform the dance steps.

Sharing the video, Katrina wrote, “We ll find places to dance in turkey also.”

Katrina along with Salman and team Tiger 3 recently landed in Turkey for shooting. The actors were also spotted meeting with the culture and tourism minister of Turkey.

Before heading to Istanbul, the power couple of the Indian cinema was shooting in Russia and their photos from the sets were leaked on the internet.