'Pinch 2’: Farhan Akhtar reacts to immense criticism from fans Zainab Nasir | September 06, 2021 Share





'Pinch 2’: Farhan Akhtar reacts to immense criticism from fans

Farhan Akhtar just rebuffed all the trolling he faced in a recent episode of the show.



In an appearance at Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch Season 2 promo Farhan Akhtar was seen giving befitting replies to all the mean comments he received. The show will be aired Wednesday.

The first comment stated that Farhan Akhtar is a ‘flop hero’ with only 1 hit movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

To this, Farhan responded, “Iss flop hero ke zariye aapko Milkha ji ki kahani dekhne mil gayi, ussi se main khushhoon (I am just happy that you could see Milkha ji’s story through this flop actor).”

Another person said that Farhan has a ‘hoarse voice.’

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor handled the trolling with great wit.

Farhan signed off by saying, “Every social media user must develop a bit of thick skin. Fans are loyal to a celebrity but trolls can criticize anyone and everyone.”