Shehroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal on how they tackle 'ups and downs' in their marriage Zainab Nasir | September 06, 2021

Shehroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal got candid about their ups and downs and what they like and dislike about each other in a recent interview.

The couple appeared in the show Time Out With Ahsan Khan where they revealed the secret to their happy life.

Shehroz said, “whatever we don’t like in each other, we discuss it.”

“If I say anything bad, she says it to me later that Sherry I didn’t like this at that time and likewise I say to her and next time I become more careful about it.”

On the other hand, Sadaf stated, “Shehroz can’t bear mischievous attitude as he does not do it either.”

The duo have been under severe criticism since they got married.