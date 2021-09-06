Ananya Panday defines her ‘mantra’ for living Zainab Nasir | September 06, 2021 Share

Ananya Panday defines her ‘mantra’ for living

Actress Ananya Panday revealed that she believes in making mistakes, learning along the way as success is not a goal for her.



According to Ananya, life is full of ups and downs and to accept failure would only make one stronger.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya said, “Success as well as failure is a part of the journey. There will be successes and there will be failures. I (strongly believe that) if there is a down, there will be an up, and if there is up, there will be down.”

She added, “When I entered showbiz, there was nothing (about the industry or the experiences) that I was prepared for. Everything was new to me, and every experience has been a new one for me.”

The Khaali Peeli actress concluded, “My funda is -- Have fun, make mistakes, and laugh it off. So, that is the kind of mantra that I try to live by hoping that the young girls boys out there do that as well.”