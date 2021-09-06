Hina Khan discloses reason for absence at Sidharth Shukla’s funeral Zainab Nasir | September 06, 2021 Share

Actress Hina Khan’s absence from Sidharth Shukla’s funeral raised speculations amongst fans who questioned her.



Hina posted a heartfelt note for the late actor on social media whose sudden demise came as a shock to everyone.

According to some sources, Hina was not in Mumbai at that time due to which she could not attend the funeral.

A fan investigated her by saying, “Hina pls aap Sid k close hone k bad bhi nahi gai.. pls esa kya tha ki aap uske ghar nahi gai ? Pls Hina” (Hina, you were so close to Sid but you didn’t go. What was so important that you didn’t visit his house. Please Hina.).”

The actress responded, “Sir mai Mumbaii mai nahi hoon… Airport pe ye heartbreaking news sunni.. Abhi bhi Mumbai mai nahi hoon ..” (Sir, I am not in Mumbai. I heard about this heartbreaking news at the airport. I am still not in Mumbai).”

Another commented, “Really wanted to see you & Sid working together in some project... You too look magical in screen.... But.”

However, fans requested her to exchange condolences with the family.



