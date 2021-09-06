Kangana Ranaut shares thoughts on 'toxicity' in Bollywood Zainab Nasir | September 06, 2021 Share

Kangana Ranaut shares thoughts on 'toxicity' in Bollywood

Actress Kangana Ranaut opened up on the huge differences between working in the South and Bollywood and that the industries needed to find common ground.



According to Kangana, Bollywood is ‘toxic’ and ‘dark.’

In an interview with Pink villa, Kangana said, "What is very striking about regional cinema is that at least they find some common ground. They're chameleons, and that's something that they resonate with… Whereas in Hindi films, because we've all migrated to Mumbai, there is so much diversity there, yet there is a bit of tension always… Everybody wants to pull everybody down, that's not helping at all. It's become such a toxic place that somehow, nobody is happy for another person, and we are not able to find a common ground we are able to identify with."

The Thalaivii actress further added, "A place where there is no love, no empathy, no sense of camaraderie, no sense of compassion, you can only imagine how toxic that place is going to be. Whereas regional cinema is going higher and higher, and we are also seeking some kind of place (in an industry) where people are so wonderful to each other. I hope it remains like that and too many people coming in here don't ruin it."

“Bollywood is like the ‘Wall of China of the film industry’ which you need to scale and fight your way through.”