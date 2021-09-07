Amitabh Bachchan shares how Abhishek and Aishwarya help daughter Aaradhya with online classes Web Desk | September 07, 2021 Share

Amitabh Bachchan is shedding light on son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's parental duties.

Speaking with a contestant, a school principal, on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, the 78-year-old talked about how Abhishek and Aishwarya help Aaradhya with her online classes.

"Humare ghar mein bhi bachchi hai jo online shiksha prapt kar rahi hai. Din bhar lage rehte hai aur mata-pita dono wahaan sahyogi ban ke rehte hai, kaise computer chalaya jaaye, kya PPT karna hai, saara kuch sandesh dete rehte hai (Even I have a little one at home attending online classes. She is busy all day and even her parents help her out with how to use a computer and with the PowerPoint presentations etc)."

"Kai baar toh humne dekha koi yoga class ho toh actually yoga kar rahi hai wahaan computer ke saamne. Bada ascharya hota hai. Ek-aadh baar main bhi gaya hoon jab inki class chal rahi hoti hai Aaradhya ki. Bohot achcha ek vaatavaran banta hai (Sometimes, I have seen her in the middle of yoga class, doing yoga in front of the computer screen. I was surprised. I was there for a few classes of Aaradhya’s and the environment is great)," he added.