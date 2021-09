Shehnaz Gill's father says 'he cannot believe' Sidharth Shukla is no more Web Desk | September 07, 2021 Share

Indian star Shehnaz Gill's father, Santokh Singh Sukh, is expressing his love for late actor Sidharth Shukla.



"Vishwas nahin ho raha. Tum hamesha dil mein rahoge (Hard to believe that you are no more. Y'Y)," he wrote on his Instagram.







Shehnaz's brother also shared a photo of Sidharth on his Instagram this week and wrote, "Nothing shakes the smiling heart. realsidharthshukla SHER APNA."

