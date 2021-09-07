Salman Khan shares first look of Antim opposite Aayush Sharma Web Desk | September 07, 2021 Share

Salman Khan shares first look of Antim opposite Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan just dropped the first look of his upcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth and fans cannot keep calm.

Turning to his Instagram on Tuesday, the actor shared the poster of the movie, featuring himself and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

"Buraai ke ant ki shuruat (The beginning of the end of evil). Ganpati bappa morya #Antim," Salman wrote alongside the picture.



"Too much excited to see SALMAN in new avtaar," said fans in the comments.

Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan Films.

