Salman Khan shares first look of Antim opposite Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan just dropped the first look of his upcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth and fans cannot keep calm.
Turning to his Instagram on Tuesday, the actor shared the poster of the movie, featuring himself and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.
"Buraai ke ant ki shuruat (The beginning of the end of evil). Ganpati bappa morya #Antim," Salman wrote alongside the picture.
"Too much excited to see SALMAN in new avtaar," said fans in the comments.
Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan Films.