Katrina Kaif asks fans to give up sugar Sakina Mehdi | September 07, 2021

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is asking people to reduce consumption of sugar through her new campaign called Fitness Ka Pehla Kadam (the first step to fitness).

According to an Indian publication, the 38-year-old said, “As a fitness enthusiast I know how important discipline is; especially when it comes to what we eat.”

She added, “There is a natural synergy in the way we see fitness and getting healthier as an organic movement allowing you to make the choices that are right for each individual.”

Kaif concluded, “I hope we can together motivate people to take their first baby steps to get fitter."

The actor is currently in Turkey to shoot for her upcoming film Tiger 3 in which she is going to star with superstar Salman Khan.