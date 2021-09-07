Sidharth Shukla’s family requests for privacy in first statement after the actor’s passing Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 07, 2021 Share

The family of popular Indian film and TV actor Sidharth Shukla, who died due to cardiac arrest last week, has requested everyone to respect their privacy and allow them to grieve.

The family has issued their first statement following the actor’s untimely demise last week on Thursday, in which they extended gratitude to the fans and well-wishers for their ‘unconditional love’.

The statement reads, “Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve.”

It further says, “A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day!”

“Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers,” it added.

Sidharth, who was the winner of popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss 13, passed away due to massive heart attack last week at the age of 40. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.