Arjun Kapoor on post-Covid fitness regime: 'I'm still a work in progress' Sakina Mehdi | September 07, 2021

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared about his fitness journey post recovering from Covid-19.

The 36-year-old began, “one year anniversary! Aap soch rahe hoge kis cheez ka? Koi khushiyon wali anniversary nahin hai yeh, it’s one year since I tested positive for covid-19… and it pushed my fitness level back by months. I had just started getting into a routine with drewnealpt on zoom sessions in lockdown and boom, I got covid.”





He continued, “For someone like me - the struggle is continuous, every day counts, every training session counts. I remember being demoralised, distraught. I was just on the path to making a turnaround - emotionally, mentally, I was there to make it happen… I took some days to get over the fact that after taking all the precautions, it happened to me. But I told myself, I will work doubly hard to not let this throw me off the rails. Clean Eating & resting my mind & body was at its peak during my recovery.”

Kapoor added, “I thank akshayarora3 for his brilliance in making super healthy & yet enjoyable food that made me bounce back. I restarted virtual training sessions with my trainer Drew Neal immediately after I tested negative & that boosted my morale. The slow and steady road to recovery continued for a few months.”

The 2 States actor further added, “It took a lot out of me and it took me a couple of months to feel that I’m on the right path to getting fitter again. Even As I began shooting for Bhoot police I was still finding my feet again with the rhythm of work & my fitness routine.”

He concluded, “A year later I’m still a work in progress... But I’m proud of the journey, I’m happy where I’m today & raring to move forward with my new found vigour over the last 12 months.”