Yami Gautam reveals ‘script’ is important for her before taking up project Zainab Nasir | September 07, 2021 Share









Actress Yami Gautam opened up on the process she goes through before choosing and saying ‘yes’ to a script as she is very picky about her roles.

Yami always wanted to stay true to herself while choosing a project and judging it based on its storyline.

In an interview with Pink Villa Yami said, "While reading a script, I always make sure to perceive it as a reader as well. If it can keep the audience inside me engaged, I know it will work on the screen."

The Vicky Donor actress added, "As an actor, I never want to let go of the importance of judging a project basis its writing because you are as good as your script. I always make sure to remain true to myself while choosing a project."

Yami signed off by saying, “The script needs to speak to me. Following the first instinct, you get after reading a script always works.”