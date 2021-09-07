Tiger Shroff’s latest stunt video takes internet by storm Zainab Nasir | September 07, 2021 Share

Tiger Shroff amazed his fans with one more stunt amid quarantine as he shared a video snippet on social media.



The actor is an active Instagram user who treats his fans with his various moves, stunts, kicks and jumps.

In the recent video, Tiger Shroff was spotted standing in front of his bed as he somersaulted into it with perfection.

Tiger captioned the picture saying, “Quarantine diaries…day 4. And no im not crazy…yet.”

His fans, friends, followers and family members poured in comments with various emoticons and showered him with great love.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff has many projects lined up in the pipeline.

Apart from being a great actor he is also a fitness freak and a master in stunts.







