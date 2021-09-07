Zareen Khan voices concern over audience preference for OTT platforms Zainab Nasir | September 07, 2021 Share





Zareen Khan expressed her disappointment over OTT platforms gaining more success in comparison to cinemas as people had stopped venturing out to theatres due to the prevailing fear of the pandemic.



Although theatres had reopened in many states of India, still people themselves were avoiding interacting in such spaces.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Zareen Khan said, “Especially from last year, when the lockdown hit. Even the people who had no idea, are all about OTT now. So yes, slowly and steadily, it has become a major source of entertainment for people.”

The Hate Story 3 actress added, “Now, when I talk to people, they don’t show much interest in going to theatres, which is a sad thing. Coming from an entertainment industry, I would love for my films to release in theatres, so a lot many come there and watch it.”

Zareen signed off by saying, “They have gotten very comfortable with the fact that they will watch it on an OTT platform, from the comfort of their homes, since they can also pause and play whenever they want, watch it at whatever time they prefer, with as many people possible. These online streaming platforms have made things very easy and comfortable for people. It is already a big change.”