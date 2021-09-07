'Darlings’: Alia Bhatt wraps up film shoot Zainab Nasir | September 07, 2021 Share





Actress Alia Bhatt wrapped up shooting for the film Darlings as she shared BTS pictures from the sets.

The film Darlings is Alia’s debut production and is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress gained immense attention through her versatile acting skills and now it is expected that she will be topping the charts with her production.

Alia took to Instagram and shared snippets which featured Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma’s reading sessions.









She captioned the video and wrote, “Darlings, it's a wrap!! We have done our best to make a film that we are hoping you will love! See you at the movies.”

Alia Bhatt cannot wait for the film to be released, which is a dark comedy.



