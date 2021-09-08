Asha Bhosle turns 88: 'Haven’t celebrated my birthday for many years' Web Desk | September 08, 2021 Share

Indian singer Asha Bhosle has turned 88.

On the occasion, the singer revealed that birthdays are not special for her since she grows a year older.

"I haven’t celebrated my birthday for many years. Ghar mein simple sa hota hai mahul, aur bacche cake kaat lete hain. Party ya zyada kuch nahi hota. Birthday is not a special day for me. Hum toh buddhe hote hai us din," she told.

She continued, "It is something that kids celebrate,” confesses Bhosle, adding, “I celebrated my birthday once when I turned 75. We invited every singer I’ve worked with and share a close bond with. Uske baad, I asked my family to refrain from (throwing) a party. This year, I will be in Lonavala with my daughter-in-law and grand-daughter."



Talking about earlier times, Aasha Bhosle revealed that she used to spend her birthday in a recording studio.

“Earlier, I would spend my birthday in the recording studio. I remember many people from the industry, including Shankar–Jaikishan and RD Burman, would keep a recording on my birthday, phir sab milkar dhol, tashe, tabla bajate the.”

