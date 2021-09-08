Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan’s mother love watching 'Diriliş: Ertuğrul' Sakina Mehdi | September 08, 2021 Share

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif landed in Turkey last week for the shooting of their upcoming film together, Tiger 3. While speaking to the media, the latter revealed she watches Diriliş: Ertuğrul and “absolutely loves” it.

One of the reports asked if the two have watched any Turkish TV series, to which Kaif responded, “Yes! Etrugrul. It is my favorite. I have seen some 89 episodes of it. I absolutely love that show."

Khan then said, “My mother loves that show, she watches it all the time."

While talking about Turkey, the 38-year-old actress said, “It’s definitely a beautiful place. The people are very kind and friendly. The hospitality, the food, the sights have an incredible ambiance and energy. That’s why it’s definitely one of my favorite places to shoot movies.”

Khan also expressed his views about the country, “I love the people and places here. That’s why we’re back. It’s really nice when people are hospitable. I hope to come here again very soon.”