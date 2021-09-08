Kangana Ranaut reminisces over doubts after ‘Thalaivii’ casting: ‘Will I even be attractive?’ Zainab Nasir | September 08, 2021 Share





Actress Kangana Ranaut recently opened up on her take against gaining weight for her film Thalaivii.



Kangana started off by revealing that she was the worst choice for the film as she was doubtful if she would do justice to her character.

In a chat with Film Companion, Kangana said, “I thought I was the worst casting for Thalaivii, the worst there can be. Vijayendra (writer KV Vijayendra Prasad) sir actually came with the script to me and I saw Jaya amma’s videos and I was like, ‘What?’ Like, I have an angular face with a strong jaw and Jaya amma has a different kind of face. She is a beautiful, voluptuous woman and she is a Bharatanatyam dancer and she speaks Tamil.”

The Queen actress added, “The sheer obstacles in my 30s to gain 20-25 kgs of weight… Who knows how I will look after gaining? Will I even be attractive? There were so many doubts that I had.”

She signed off by saying, “Journey back to my fit body wasn’t easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs aren’t budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine.”