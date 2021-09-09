Jackie Shroff addresses motivation to be a part of ‘every platform’ Zainab Nasir | September 09, 2021 Share





Jackie Shroff recently shared his viewpoints on how he had taken to stride, juggling between different platforms for work, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Jackie Shroff said, “A lot of good projects are being made and lot of opportunities for people who didn’t get them in cinemas, are available now."

"But emotions haven’t changed. A lot of platforms have come. Jazbaa nahin badla, platforms badalte rahege. (self-motivation didn't change, but platforms did) Cinema halls, TV, theatres, street plays, digital… yeh sab aate raheng.”

He added, “Many more platforms will come, even hologram will come soon I am sure. It is all about holding on to the moment, maintaining my health and be at it. I will keep working on any platform that comes.”

“I have done 250 odd films and have been lucky to be cast in all kinds of films possible. I am not choosy that I will only do this or sing songs as a hero. I have been very flexible and very disciplined. I have been around for a long time and I am lucky that I keep getting work.”

He concluded, “Nothing has changed. There are still some films I do for friends, for certain directors, production houses, some I do for scripts."

"If someone comes with a script and say that it will make a lot of difference to my career, then I will definitely do it. If someone comes with a big banner films and assures that it is going to be great, I will take it u.”