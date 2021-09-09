Sonam Kapoor gushes over finding 'perfect' Coco Chanel exhibition space: 'We found it!' Zainab Nasir | September 09, 2021 Share

Sonam Kapoor shared glimpses from her Coco Chanel studio in London as well as her husband’s office space on social media.



The entrance of the studio, staircase leading to the study and powder room, looked grand.

Sonam posed in different angles, all while decked out in attire by Issey Miyake Cochin and Alexander McQueen.

In the first photo, the Sanju actress stood in her exhibition space, next to a Rose couch purchased from Pierre Augustin.

The wall of the space was laced with beautiful ceramic artwork by Lubna Chowdhry.

On the left of the stairs, a Vincent Darre vase looked chic on the cabinet.

Sharing all these pictures on IG, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Anand and I had been looking for a permanent office space for him in London for some time. From the moment we turned the corner into the subtle yet colourful mews and entered this 3 floor unit, we knew we found that & more."

She further added, "nikhilmansata is a multi-hyphenated, multi-talented inspiring soul. He is also one of my closest friends. We’ve both grown up in India — being both proud and grateful for our complex and beautiful heritage. We spent the last year converting the mews into a peaceful yet inspiring sanctuary that reflects our love for South Asian heritage, craftsmanship and art. Thank you archdigestindia for capturing and sharing this".