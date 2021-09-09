When Farah Khan scolded Amitabh Bachchan for not getting a step right Web Desk | September 09, 2021 Share

Amitabh Bachchan is recalling the time Farah Khan once scolded him.

In a clip ahead of Kaun Banea Crorepati season 13 special episode, Bachchan was spotted chatting with guests Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan in between questions.

"Farah ne apko kabhi daataa hai set wet pe (Has Farah ever scolded you on set)?" Deepika replied, "Sir, kab nahi daataa hai (Sir, when has she not scolded)?" Farah interjected, "Sir yeh wrong hai (Sir, this is wrong)."

Amitabh continued, "Nahi nahi humne suna hai ki aap bohut daatti hai. Main aapko batau Deepika ek gaana tha humaara yeh choreoghraph karrahi thi. Aur gaana tha Abhishek aur mere saath (No I have heard that you scold a lot. Let me tell you Deepika, there was a song of mine that she was choreographing. The song was with me and Abhishek Bachchan)."

He continued, "Aur aese ek topi le kar ke (enacts the dance step) sar pe aani thi. Aur najaane kitni baar humne uska rehearsal kiya woh jaahi nahi rahi thi. Bohut zor se daata (We had to take a hat, roll it up our arms and put it on our heads. Despite rehearsing many times, it just wouldn't work. She scolded me very loudly) 'Eh get it right. Who do you think you are?'"



