Akshay Kumar misses mother on his birthday: 'Would have never liked it this way'

Akshay Kumar is missing his mother on his first birthday after her demise. The actor's mother passed away earlier this week.

Turning to his Instagram on Thursday, Akshay marked his birthday sans mother with an emotional tribute.

“Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on," he wrote alongside a photo of his mother embracing him in an older photo.



Akshay's mother was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hiranandani Hospital and died on Wednesday morning.

