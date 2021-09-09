Shefali Shah shares BTS snaps with co-stars as she wraps up shoot for ‘Darlings’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 09, 2021 Share

Popular Bollywood actress Shefali Shah is known for her outstanding performances in playing unconventional roles for the Indian cinema. Recently, the Dil Dhadkne Do actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a sneak peek into some behind-the-scenes pictures from her upcoming film Darlings.

On Wednesday, taking to the social networking platform, the Delhi Crime famed actress shared a series of pictures featuring Darlings’ producer and actor Alia Bhatt and Vijay Verma.





Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Can’t wait to share the madness of #Darlings aliaabhatt itsvijayvarma roshan.matthew jasmeet_k_reen gaurikhan _gauravverma iamsrk RedChilliesEnt eternalsunshineproduction pallavisymons sandhyabellarae imraj_gupta caprichai21 mondsouza2812 #Tulsea.”

In the pictures, Shah could be seen enjoying her time on the sets of the film with the team and co-stars. She also shared some monochrome moments from the film.

For the unversed, Darlings will mark Alia’s debut in film production and it is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Earlier, the Raazi actress also shared a video on Instagram, wherein she gave a glimpse of her BTS moments from the shooting of Darlings.

She captioned the post as, “Darlings, it's a wrap!! We have done our best to make a film that we are hoping you will love! See you at the movies.”





Apart from Darlings, Shah will be seen Doctor G, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The actress also recently started shooting for filming for Jalsa. The movie co-stars Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul.