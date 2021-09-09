Gurmeet Choudhary bags award for his ‘special work’ amid pandemic Zainab Nasir | September 09, 2021 Share

Gurmeet Choudhary bags award for his ‘special work’ amid pandemic

Gurmeet Choudhary received an award for his ‘good deeds’ as he and his team of COVID warriors came to the rescue of many people amid the pandemic.



The government of Maharashtra honoured Gurmeet with an award for his special efforts.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Gurmeet said, "This award is really special to me and my team as our relentless efforts in creating a difference have been recognised. I would like to give the full credits to my team- our Covid warriors who have given their heart and soul to this cause. It wouldn't have been possible without their continuous support. I have been receiving awards for my work in films and television but this is the first time I have received an award for a good deed and it's extremely special to me."

Not only Gurmeet but his wife, Debina Bonnerjee also received a Social Media Influencer award at the same event.







