Saif Ali Khan calls himself 'agnostic': 'too much religion worries me' Sakina Mehdi | September 10, 2021

During promotional interview for Bhoot Police, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan opened up about his religious beliefs and called himself an “agnostic”.

The 51-year-old actor shared, “I am agnostic in real life. I'm very secular in the sense that I think too much religion worries me because they put an emphasis on the afterlife. And not enough emphasis on this life.”

Khan explained, “I find too much of religion to be an organization and too many problems – associated with basically my god, or your god or whose god is better.”

However, the Tandav actor said he does believe in higher power, "What that power is, I have absolutely no idea. I pray and I try to focus my own energy on things. I'm more spiritual.”

He added, “I am not about the afterlife. I have a very sad feeling that once you die, it's just lights out. That's the end, nothing more. I sometimes hope there is more. And I'm not hundred per cent sure that there isn't one.”

Khan stated that having faith in life after death could just be a protective mechanism, he elaborated, “The older I get the less convinced I am, I think that's a self-defense mechanism in the brain. I think the younger you are the more you can be like this. But certainly, I don't get very carried away by the rules and regulations of religion.”