Rohit Shetty makes fun of celebrities who call paparazzi for charitable events

Indian filmmaker Rohit Shetty is trolling all those celebrities who summon photographers before any charitable event.

Speaking on Social Media Star With Janice in a recent interview, Shetty talked about the paparazzi culture in Bollywood, shedding light on how some actors specifically ask for the public attention.



"Kaun karta hai aisa? Phone karenge tabhi maalum padega na, photographer ko, ki ‘bhai, main aaj yeh mandir ke bahar hai’. Kaise maalum padega (Who does this? Only if you call and inform the photographers will they know that you are going to the temple. How else will they know)?" he asked.



Rohit continued, "Ab uska kharcha alag ho gaya hai. Varna jab tak yeh photographers wahaan pohoche nahi the ya log bolte nahi the ki main utar raha hoon plane se, tab tak toh sab chaddi-banyan mein hi jaa rahe the (Now, there is a whole expense behind airport looks. Before photographers reached there and before people began informing them about their schedules, everyone would go in shorts and vests)."



On the work front, Rohit Shetty is currently busy on the sets of Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh.