Deepika Padukone says 'Piku' is her favorite movie, Farah Khan, Amitabh Bachchan walk out of stage

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 guest Deepika Padukone confesses to Farah Khan and host Amitabh Bachchan that Piku is her favorite film.

Deepika began by crediting Farah Khan for giving her Om Shanti Om.

"Whatever I am today, the little that I've achieved, all that I've learnt about acting and the craft is because of Farah ma'am," she said, in Hindi.

She continued, "Amit Ji, who is my on-screen baba, everyone knows that we did a film together named Piku and even today, when people ask me what's my favourite film, I always say Piku,” she added. However, this didn't go down well with Farah who said, “I'm walking out right now."





"And I'm also walking out," Amitabh joined in, leaving Deepika wondering. The continued, "You are not allowed to lie on this show."

"Sir, I'm walking out. She's praising me and she's telling Piku is her favourite film,” Farah quipped. Deepika then turned to her audience, asking them their favorite film.

Everybody screamed Om Shanti Om and Deepika finally decided choose both Piku and Om Shanti Om as her favorite.