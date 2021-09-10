Konkona Sensharma talks about co-parenting son Haroon with ex husband Ranveer Shorey Web Desk | September 10, 2021 Share

Konkona Sensharma is talking about her co-parenting duties with ex-husband Ranveer Shorey.

The couple who got married in 2010, welcomed son Haroon a year later. Things however, did not work out and Konkona parted ways from her spouse in 2015.

Despite their differences, both Konkona and Ranveer take their responsibility as co-parents quiet seriously.

"I am very lucky because Haroon’s father is a very involved parent. The thing is, because both of us are working and shooting, we are able to mostly balance it out. When Haroon’s father is shooting, I try to be in town and vice versa," she said. Konkana and Ranveer's divorce was finalized in 2020.

She continued, "Now it’s going to happen that both Haroon’s father and I are going to be out of town, so my mother is coming and staying for a month. Or his older brother and wife are going to come and stay, we will figure it out. When he was younger, we would take him everywhere with us," she added.