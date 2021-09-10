Konkona Sensharma talks about co-parenting son Haroon with ex husband Ranveer Shorey

Web Desk|September 10, 2021
Share
Konkona Sensharma talks about co-parenting son Haroon with ex husband Ranveer Shorey

Konkona Sensharma is talking about her co-parenting duties with ex-husband Ranveer Shorey.

The couple who got married in 2010, welcomed son Haroon a year later. Things however, did not work out and Konkona parted ways from her spouse in 2015.

Despite their differences, both Konkona and Ranveer take their responsibility as co-parents quiet seriously.

"I am very lucky because Haroon’s father is a very involved parent. The thing is, because both of us are working and shooting, we are able to mostly balance it out. When Haroon’s father is shooting, I try to be in town and vice versa," she said. Konkana and Ranveer's divorce was finalized in 2020.

She continued, "Now it’s going to happen that both Haroon’s father and I are going to be out of town, so my mother is coming and staying for a month. Or his older brother and wife are going to come and stay, we will figure it out. When he was younger, we would take him everywhere with us," she added.

More From Bollywood