Yami Gautam discloses struggles in understanding Bollywood: ‘I am my own godfather’ Zainab Nasir | September 10, 2021 Share

Yami Gautam discloses struggles in understanding Bollywood: ‘I am my own godfather’





Actress Yami Gautam related that she had been her own godfather in understanding Bollywood as it is a complex industry to work in.

Yami is all set to clock 10 years in Bollywood and her film Bhoot Police has been released today.

In a chat with Pink Villa, Yami said, "I had made a debut on my own, and no one tells you what steps to take there on. One can’t always understand the film industry.”

The Vicky Donor actress added, "I am my own godfather. Also, I had a support system in my family who kept me sane. You can’t always understand this place completely. People are always offering career advice. They’ll say, ‘Dress up in a certain way for meetings, socialise more, be papped everywhere’. I had to decide if I personally connected with [these ideas]. I had to push myself to not fall into this [trap] and stay focused on finding good roles. Uri: The Surgical Strike [2019] broke the mould for me." She also said spoke about how media scrutiny also doesn't make journey in Bollywood easy as she claimed 'untrue things' are written about.”

“You have to decide if you want to jump in the fish market and become the noise. You have to condition yourself."