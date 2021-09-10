‘Permission to Dance’: Gauahar Khan wins the internet latest dance challenge Zainab Nasir | September 10, 2021 Share

‘Permission to Dance’: Gauahar Khan wins the internet latest dance challenge

Gauahar Khan expressed excitement as she danced to the beat of the K-pop’s latest group song Permission to Dance as she shared a video snippet on IG.



In the video Gauahar was spotted wearing a checked-shirt with a pair of high waist jeans. Her hair was left loose.

She captioned the video saying, “#weDontneedPermissionToDance. Agree????? Let your soul dance ! preeti_simoesseeee love the top ! Thank you! mdalimirajkar thank u for the lovely shoes.”

Fans showered love and blessings on her post.

One person commented, “Love your moves! Slaying it & looking so pretty as usual.”

Another stated, “Yes, we don't need permission to dance.”



The main goal of this dance challenge was to spread positive energy.







