Malaika Arora comments on beau Arjun Kapoor's 'Bhoot Police' Web Desk | September 11, 2021 Share

Malaika Arora comments on beau Arjun Kapoor's 'Bhoot Police'

Malaika Arora is cheering boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's newly released film Bhoot Police.

Turning to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Malaika congratulated both Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor for their 'entertaining' film.

"OMGGGGG this was sooooo entertaining...Saifu arjunkapoor jacquelinef143 yamigautam tips". She also added, "Only on disneyplushotstar."



Arjun and Malaika shared a special bond with eachother. Speaking in an earlier interview, Arjun gushed over Malaika knowing him inside out.

"My girlfriend knows me inside out from that way. Even if I hide, she can spot if I've had a rough day or there is something amiss or if I'm in a good mood, she can spot it easily."

