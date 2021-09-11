Kareena Kapoor responds to criticism over sons names Sakina Mehdi | September 11, 2021 Share

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan sat down for an interview with The Guardian and called out the critics who constantly target her two sons for their names.

The 40-year-old and husband Saif Ali Khan have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Social media users often mock the couple over their children’s names.

The Heroine actor addressed the criticism and said, “Taimur and Jehangir are beautiful names: Kareena Kapoor Khan, “Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls.”

Kapoor further talked about actresses who don’t embrace their own body and flaws when they are pregnant, “Most Bollywood actors, when they get pregnant, don’t leave the house because they are stressed about how they look. Because they are no longer this glamorous diva, they get worried if people will judge them for putting on weight. But I just wanted to own it all.”