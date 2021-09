Suhana Khan shows affection to the moon in new snap: See Photo Web Desk | September 12, 2021 Share

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared a new photo from New York.

The actor's daughter, who is studying in the US, turned to her Instagram Story on Saturday as she stared affectionately at the moon.

For the photo, Suhana sported a short black dress with her back facing the camera. The diva left her tresses flowing in the air.

Take a look: