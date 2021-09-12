Priyanka Chopra wears outfit by Anushka Sharma's 'Chacha Choudhry' clothing line Web Desk | September 12, 2021 Share

Priyanka Chopra is wearing from Anushka Sharma's 'Chacha Choudhry' clothing line

Priyanka Chopra is sending love for Anushka Sharma's clothing line.

On Saturday, the global star turned to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of herself donning Anushka's eponymous clothing brand called Nush.

“Today's fit courtesy nushbrand (heart emojis) my favorite #chachachoudhry anushkasharma," she captioned her photo.



Priyanka's shirt featured a famous North Indian comic character, Chacha Choudhry, imprinted on it. She paired her look a black jacket and a pair of slippers.

Take a look:



