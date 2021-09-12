Priyanka Chopra is sending love for Anushka Sharma's clothing line.
On Saturday, the global star turned to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of herself donning Anushka's eponymous clothing brand called Nush.
“Today's fit courtesy nushbrand (heart emojis) my favorite #chachachoudhry anushkasharma," she captioned her photo.
Priyanka's shirt featured a famous North Indian comic character, Chacha Choudhry, imprinted on it. She paired her look a black jacket and a pair of slippers.
Take a look: