Mallika Sherawat changed her birth name before joining Bollywood: Here's Why Web Desk | September 12, 2021 Share

Mallika Sherawat changed her birth name to before joining Bollywood: Here's Why

Indian actor Mallika Sherawat changed her name as a sign of rebellion against her father.

Birth name Reema Lamba, Mallika Sherawat joined the film industry without her father's approval. The actor later revealed her story in an interview with Bollywood Bubble.

"It was my rebellion against patriarchy because my father said, ‘Ye filmo mein jayegi, parivaar ka naam kharab karegi, main tereko disown karta hoon (She will enter the film industry, she will ruin the family name, I disown you)."

Mallika continued, "Maine kaha, 'Main tumhara naam hi disown karti hoon. Tum kya mujhe disown karoge (I told him that I disown your name). Yes, you're my dad, I respect you, I love you, main apni maa ka naam use karungi (But I'll use my mother's name).' So I used Sherawat, it's my mother's name,” she disclosed.

Eventually Mallika's family agreed to come to terms with her career goals.

"It still not the best I would say, but with age everyone softens,” she said of her bond with father.

