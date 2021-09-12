Neil Nitin Mukesh is happy about OTT platforms creating great content Sakina Mehdi | September 12, 2021 Share

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh appeared in an interview with a publication and shared his two cents on OTT platforms.

The 39-year-old shared, “the last two years, due to lockdown, my team has taken full advantage of the lockdown and working hard in creating interesting content."

Mukesh continued, “I realized the potential of OTT platforms, when five years back, in a Dubai hotel, I watched all these international films being showcased on a channel. I was impressed because these films are in that dark space, something I have been doing for many years.”

He added, “In a way, this phase has been lucky for actors like us, who have done different roles and experimented with different characters."

The New York actor talked about people not going to theatres, "Due to the pandemic, people stopped going to theatres but that doesn't mean they will perennially never go. Films are made for theatres and one day everyone will go back to the big screens. The whole idea of watching and making films is about people enjoying it on big screen."