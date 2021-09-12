Kareena Kapoor resumes shooting for her upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 12, 2021 Share

Kareena Kapoor resumes shooting for her upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has officially resumed shooting for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. After nearly seven months of giving birth to her second son Jehangir Ali Khan in February 2021, the actress has returned to the sets of the much-anticipated film.

Taking to the Instagram Stories, the Ki & Ka actress shared the stunning pictures from the sets of Aamir Khan starrer, to confirm that she is back to work.

Sharing the pictures from her vanity van, the Good Newwz actress captioned the snap, “Laal Singh Chaddha” followed by a heart emoticon. She is seen sitting in her vanity van with her makeup artists, who are helping her in getting ready. The actress could be seen dressed in casuals wearing a white T shirt and loose jeans. Her hair is styled in semi-curl and has applied all makeup.

She captioned the other photo “Back with my loves” followed by a heart emoticon. In the adorable photos, Kareena can be seen getting her makeup done by her team.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is set to release in theaters in December this year. The film will also mark south actor Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut.

To note, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump that stars Tom Hanks in the lead role.