Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli papped as they land in Dubai Zainab Nasir | September 12, 2021





Actress Anushka Sharma received a warm welcome as she bid adieu to the UK and landed in Dubai today with husband for his IPL match.



Anushka treated her fans with a bunch of pictures from her travel diaries.

The Jab Harry Met Sejal actress firstly shared a stunning picture of the sky from her window as she left the UK and was happy for a safe and memorable trip and wrote, “Adios UK, you've been great, as always.”

Later on, she posted a collage from her hotel in Dubai where she was staying and was spotted gushing over mouth watering desserts.

Virat Kohli, the cricketer was seen posing in front of his chocolate sculpture replica and Anushka reacted with a heart emoticon.

For those unversed, the couple had been in the UK for the past 3 months.

The IPL will start on September 19 after repeated delays owing to the pandemic outbreak. In the tournament, Virat will make a comeback as the captain of the Indian team.\

