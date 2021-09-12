Akshara Singh touches upon aftermath of split with ex boyfriend Zainab Nasir | September 12, 2021 Share

Akshara Singh touches upon aftermath of split with ex boyfriend

The Big Boss famed star Akshara Singh opened up on her toxic relationship with ex as he planned an acid attack on her after the split.



The aftermath of the separation led to a lot of trouble for Akshara as she received life and career threats from her ex-boyfriend.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, the Bhojpuri actress said, “I was getting so many threats that he would kill me or destroy my career but after my father’s conversation with me I gained so much strength that I stopped caring about anything. I did not even fear for my life. I had faced so many thing by then ki maut ka khauff he khatam hogaya tha. I felt kya karoge maroge he na… chalo maar lo. My ex sent few boys with acid bottles in their hand and also tried to destroy my career.”

On battling depression, Akshara added, “I was chased by a few boys with acid bottles in their hand. They were running behind me. People who do drugs on streets, they were sent after me. I just pray to God that no female has to go through what I’ve suffered in my life.”

For those unversed, Akshara was dismissed from Big Boss after amazing fans with her epic stunts.