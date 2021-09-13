Prachi Desai weighs in on trend of intimate scenes in Bollywood Sakina Mehdi | September 13, 2021 Share

Prachi Desai weighs in on trend of intimate scenes in Bollywood

Bollywood actress Prachi Desai appeared in an interview with a publication and spoke about the trend of doing kissing and intimate scenes in films.

Desai said, "There was a trend 2 years ago when people really took various scenes very very seriously. They thought they were extremely important for their film because that was the selling point. And I think that was very wrong to do.”

She went on, “Today the trend is item numbers and they are doing very well and of course, the trend is going to be something else. I don't know what but probably something else is going to become which excites people."

The actor added, "I've never seen Ajay Devgn lock lips on screen. I've never seen Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan kissing on-screen and do lovemaking scenes. So I think If these are the superstars of today and they can get their films to do so well at the box office then I think we girls are lucky that we are not coaxed into doing something that we're not that comfortable with or not something we're kicked about. So, I'm happy with this phase of this industry where you just get to do parts like Juhi, Kajol and Madhuri did at some point."