Parineeti Chopra shares sneak peek of large shoe collection

Actress Parineeti Chopra shared glimpses of her shoe closet as she took to Instagram to treat fans with pictures.
Parineeti has a large shoe collection and showcasing it left her fans and friends in a state of gaping frenzy.
She captioned the picture saying, “Be ready in 5, I promise!”
In the picture, Parineeti was seen clad in a bathrobe as she gushed over her closet.
Parineeti faced a mixed reaction after the disclosure of her closet.
Taking to her Insta handle, fans commented, “Are you sure that you will take just 5 minutes?”
Another said, “Why so many pairs of white shoes? Simply waste of money.”
On the work front, Parineeti has numerous projects lined up in her kitty.