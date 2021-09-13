Parineeti Chopra shares sneak peek of large shoe collection Zainab Nasir | September 13, 2021 Share

Parineeti Chopra shares sneak peek of large shoe collection

Actress Parineeti Chopra shared glimpses of her shoe closet as she took to Instagram to treat fans with pictures.



Parineeti has a large shoe collection and showcasing it left her fans and friends in a state of gaping frenzy.

She captioned the picture saying, “Be ready in 5, I promise!”

In the picture, Parineeti was seen clad in a bathrobe as she gushed over her closet.

Parineeti faced a mixed reaction after the disclosure of her closet.

Taking to her Insta handle, fans commented, “Are you sure that you will take just 5 minutes?”

Another said, “Why so many pairs of white shoes? Simply waste of money.”

On the work front, Parineeti has numerous projects lined up in her kitty.








