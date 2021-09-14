‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’: Kartik Aryan’s climax scene shooting wraps Zainab Nasir | September 14, 2021 Share

Actor Kartik Aryan has wrapped up the climax scene of his horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as he shared an update with fans on IG.

The film is all set to release soon.

Taking to IG, Kartik shared a picture from the scene and wrote, “Shot 162. One of the most challenging sequences i have shot for gets done!! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax. Whole week everyones been at it and great team effort !!”

He also announced the release date, “No Mo FOMO Humaara number bhi aa gaya #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 to release on 19th Nov 2021.”

It was Kartik Aryan’s and Tabu’s first time together on the sets.







