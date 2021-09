Parineeti Chopra shares glimpse of her London home: See Photos Web Desk | September 14, 2021 Share

Indian actor Parineeti Chopra is giving fans a glimpse into her London home and shoe-filled walk in closet.

Chopra turned to her Instagram on Monday and shared a photo of herself posing beside her shoe collection in London.

"Be ready in 5, I promise!" she quipped alongside the post.

In another photo, Parineeti was spotted all-smiles in her living room.

The actor's friend and athlete Sania Mirza, who couldn't take her eyes off the diva, commented: "So jealous .. WANT!!!

Take a look: