Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is chiming in her daughter Riddhima Kapoor's birthday in style.

Riddhima's family including husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara have jetted off to Udaipur ahead of her birthday on September 15.



Sharing glimpses from their getaway, Neetu Kapoor posted a picture of the group and wrote:

"Celebrations begin." The picture featured Neetu, Riddhima and Bharat seated on a sofa by a table while Samara stood next to her grandmother.



As per a leading daily, Neetu Kapoor has taken a short trip with daughter Riddhima Kapoor and her family to Udaipur. Neetu's son Ranbir Kapoor will not be able to join the celebration due to his work commitments.

