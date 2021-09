Kareena Kapoor confused by Kim Kardashian's all-black Met Gala look Web Desk | September 14, 2021 Share

Indian actor Kareena Kapoor is reacting to American diva Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look.

Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, the actor shared a photo of Kim and Balenciaga designerDemna Gvasalia's red carpet look, dressed in an all-black outfit with their face covered.

"Yeh kya ho raha hai?(What is even happening)" captioned Kareena on the photo.

Take a look: