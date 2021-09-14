Deepika Padukone nails her airport look, opts for a casual yet stylish all green outfit Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 14, 2021 Share

Bollywood glam queen Deepika Padukone never fails to impress her fans and paps with her gorgeous fashion statements.

When it comes to public appearances be it candid or glamorous, the Piku actress always manages to leave a mark with her sartorial choices.

This time, the Bajirao Mastani actress was a truly a treat for the sore eyes as she was snapped at the private airport on Tuesday morning.

Deepika made an impressive airport statement as she was seen in all-green beautiful ensemble. She also waved at the cameras, flaunting her ever-beautiful smile as she walked towards the airport.

She opted for a head-to-toe green co-ord set and a beige trench coat with a green checkered print. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

On the work front, Deepika is set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan, which also stars John Abraham in the lead role. She is also a part of Nag Ashwin’s next opposite Prabhas. She is also the part of the official remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.