Taapsee Pannu celebrates 3 years of ‘Manmarziyaan,’ shares special moments from film Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 14, 2021 Share

Taapsee Pannu celebrates 3 years of ‘Manmarziyaan,’ shares special moments from film

The powerhouse of talent, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has turned to her social media handle to celebrate three years of her film Manmarziyaan. The film starring Pannu opposite Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan completed three years today and the leading lady is celebrating the occasion with her Insta fam.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the romantic drama features Pannu playing an interesting character of Rumi Bagga, who is torn between her husband and toxic lover.

On Tuesday, the Badla actress took to the Instagram Stories and re-shared a fan made photo collage of all the special moments from Manmarziyaan.

The collage features different scenes from the film. It has Rumi’s pictures with Abhishek and Vicky. The collage had a caption that read, “3 years of Manmarziyaan! 3 years of Rumi.”

On the work front, the Haseen Dilruba actress has several projects lined up. She has recently began shooting for her cricket biopic Shabhaash Mithu. In the sports drama, Taapsee will be playing Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. The actress also has films like Rashmi Rocket, Blurr and Annabelle Sethupathi in the pipeline.